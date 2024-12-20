The Shannon Joy Show: "ALERT - COVID Lockdowners & Tyrants Make A Comeback In Trump's Appointment Of Sheriff Chad Chronister"

"This one is personal guys …

I was arrested, handcuffed, and booked in 2021 by Monroe County Sheriff’s officers for protesting the forced masking of children and allowing my mask to slip beneath my nose at a school board meeting. This was a gross violation of the Constitution and an abuse of power. All the charges were eventually dropped.

So, honestly? Witnessing another tyrannical lockdown sheriff being promoted to head up the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration by President Trump is highly irritating.

Sheriff Chad Chronister ARRESTED a pastor in Florida for preaching during the Lockdowns of 2020. This lack of discernment and poor leadership should be disqualifying for advancement on constitutional and ethical grounds."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/