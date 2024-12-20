Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "ALERT - COVID Lockdowners & Tyrants Make A Comeback In Trump's Appointment Of Sheriff Chad Chronister"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:44:21
-1:44:21

The Shannon Joy Show: "ALERT - COVID Lockdowners & Tyrants Make A Comeback In Trump's Appointment Of Sheriff Chad Chronister"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Dec 20, 2024
Share
Transcript

"This one is personal guys …

I was arrested, handcuffed, and booked in 2021 by Monroe County Sheriff’s officers for protesting the forced masking of children and allowing my mask to slip beneath my nose at a school board meeting. This was a gross violation of the Constitution and an abuse of power. All the charges were eventually dropped.

So, honestly? Witnessing another tyrannical lockdown sheriff being promoted to head up the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration by President Trump is highly irritating.

Sheriff Chad Chronister ARRESTED a pastor in Florida for preaching during the Lockdowns of 2020. This lack of discernment and poor leadership should be disqualifying for advancement on constitutional and ethical grounds."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Sarah Westall: "Eliminating Predators, the Cartel and Deep State Criminals w/ Sam Anthony"
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "What’s in the Sky?"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: “The Brian Thompson Murder - ’Keep an Open Mind'” (Episode 241211)
Heart & Mind: "Maintaining the Moral and Intellectual High Ground"
Emerald & Naomi: "What’s in the Sky?"
  Best of DailyClout
Geneva Bible Readings by Dr. Naomi Wolf: "Exodus 40"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive W/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden! Shocking New Study On The Kill Shot"
  Best of DailyClout