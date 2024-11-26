Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "Are Big PHARMA, Rockefellers & Progressive Corporate Lobbyists Behind The Reform Agendas Pushed By Trump Operatives Like Susie Wiles & The Means Twins?"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:37:41
-1:37:41

The Shannon Joy Show: "Are Big PHARMA, Rockefellers & Progressive Corporate Lobbyists Behind The Reform Agendas Pushed By Trump Operatives Like Susie Wiles & The Means Twins?"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Nov 26, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

"Who are the power players surrounding President Trump as he assembles his inner circle? There are MANY but two names have become prominent. Today we will scrutinize Susie Wiles, the newly appointed Chief of Staff and Calley Means, a heavily connected Washington DC insider, former PHARMA lobbyist, and apparently the head of the new #MAHA Movement.

We will also look at the organizations linked to them that promote big government and globalist agenda items. These organizations include the lobbying firms Mercury LLC and Ballard Partners (linked to Wiles) and the Rockefeller Foundation and the Council on Foreign Relations (linked to the Means family).

Is our country being run by our elected leaders? Or simply the highest bidders?"

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Investigate Everything: "The White Privilege Album" w/ Author A.J. Rice
Man in America: "RFK Jr. Has the Power to OBLITERATE Big Pharma—Tom Renz Reveals How"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive W/ Dr. Peter McCullough! Has PHARMA Already Captured The Trump Administration?"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: “Laken Riley’s Murder Is Proof That We Can’t Survive”
Generation Rogue: "Capitol Drama, Internet Bullies, and Culture Wars!"
  Kate Hildreth
Investigate Everything: "Post-Election Analysis" w/ Author Brandon Weichert
  Brian O'Shea