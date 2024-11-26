The Shannon Joy Show: "Are Big PHARMA, Rockefellers & Progressive Corporate Lobbyists Behind The Reform Agendas Pushed By Trump Operatives Like Susie Wiles & The Means Twins?"

"Who are the power players surrounding President Trump as he assembles his inner circle? There are MANY but two names have become prominent. Today we will scrutinize Susie Wiles, the newly appointed Chief of Staff and Calley Means, a heavily connected Washington DC insider, former PHARMA lobbyist, and apparently the head of the new #MAHA Movement.

We will also look at the organizations linked to them that promote big government and globalist agenda items. These organizations include the lobbying firms Mercury LLC and Ballard Partners (linked to Wiles) and the Rockefeller Foundation and the Council on Foreign Relations (linked to the Means family).

Is our country being run by our elected leaders? Or simply the highest bidders?"

