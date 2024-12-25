The Shannon Joy Show: "Chip Roy's Fabulous Christmas Shutdown - Mr. Scrooge Or Miracle On K-Street?"

"President Trump called for a two-year lifting of the debt ceiling—a shocking move given his campaign against the "Biden Economy" and runaway government spending. How can you promise to cut spending while increasing the debt?

This raises the question: what’s the point of electing Republicans if they spend like Democrats?

Enter Chip Roy, the lone voice in Washington boldly calling out the economic madness. Despite pressure from Trump and his allies, Roy is highlighting the unsustainable spending that’s crippling the nation.

His stand is vital and admirable, but will it make a difference? We'll dive into this and more on today’s SJ Show!"

