Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "COVID Democide Rages On Amidst The Political Circus! Sudden Kidney Failures Are Spiking As The Latest Hospital Horror."
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:44:42
-1:44:42

The Shannon Joy Show: "COVID Democide Rages On Amidst The Political Circus! Sudden Kidney Failures Are Spiking As The Latest Hospital Horror."

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Dec 02, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

"What you don’t know about government and hospitals, can kill you.

The strategy of tyrants has always involved bread and circuses. The masses are unruly and governments fear them. So the idea is to keep their bellies full and their minds occupied with intrigues and outrages of the day, enabling the ruling class to go about their business of amassing power and wealth.

And while independent media has become dominated by the politics of the day, infused with great optimism about the Trump Administration and a unique opportunity to Make America Great & Healthy Again … we still have the messy business of the ongoing COVID democide in all of its forms, raging amidst the political discourse."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Man in America: "Trump, Elon, CBDCs, Digital Prison & the Great Taking w/ James Patrick"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Chauvin Attacker, FBI Informant & Cartel Member Speaks Out w/ Maryam Henein"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dear Team Trump: Don't 'Spike the Football'"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Are Big PHARMA, Rockefellers & Progressive Corporate Lobbyists Behind The Reform Agendas Pushed By Trump Operatives…
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "The White Privilege Album" w/ Author A.J. Rice
Man in America: "RFK Jr. Has the Power to OBLITERATE Big Pharma—Tom Renz Reveals How"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder"
  Best of DailyClout