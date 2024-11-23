Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive W/ Dr. Peter McCullough! Has PHARMA Already Captured The Trump Administration?"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:55:47
-1:55:47

The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive W/ Dr. Peter McCullough! Has PHARMA Already Captured The Trump Administration?"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Nov 23, 2024
Share
Transcript

"Former PHARMA Lobbyist Susie Wiles will run Donald Trump’s administration as his newly appointed Chief of Staff. This is ostensibly the most powerful position in Washington, DC. Susie’s ties to the deep state and a VERY powerful pharmaceutical lobbying corporation, Mercury Public Affairs - has MANY in the medical freedom movement very concerned."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
The Drew Allen Show: “Laken Riley’s Murder Is Proof That We Can’t Survive”
Generation Rogue: "Capitol Drama, Internet Bullies, and Culture Wars!"
  Kate Hildreth
Investigate Everything: "Post-Election Analysis" w/ Author Brandon Weichert
  Brian O'Shea
Outspoken: "Health, Safety, and Sovereignty: Dr. Peter McCullough on the Post-Election Path Forward" [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Recent Disasters Prove It—Americans Aren't Ready for What’s Coming"
  Best of DailyClout
"We Only Have NOW To Make a Difference"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: “Girls Gone Weird”