The Shannon Joy Show: "Groundhog Day In American Politics! Donald Trump Cruises To A 2nd Presidential Term - Now It’s Time To PUSH Him For Reform!"

"We have a LOT of work to do America.

First I would like to congratulate ALL of my family, friends, and colleagues who voted for Trump. Though I remain skeptical regarding the willingness of the new president to meaningfully address the urgent issues of our time, I can honestly say that I HOPE you are proven right in your optimism!

I also know there are many of you who love liberty, share our conservative values, and voted according to your conscience by declining to support Trump. You might feel disappointed today but I assure you, your resolution and activism will be CRITICAL over the next four years as we get to the tough business of PUSHING this administration to address our issues.

Today I will begin to lay out an agenda for liberty, a reckoning on COVID-era atrocities, and a restoration of our constitutional system of governance."

