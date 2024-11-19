The Shannon Joy Show: "So Donald Trump Won, NOW WHAT? As The US Pumps Almost $700 Million Into WHO And Technocratic Globalism Expands"

“No one, not even Trump will be exempt from scrutiny because the stakes are WAY too high.

The technocratic, digital prison agenda is expanding and we must now organize for REAL reform. Today, we pivot quickly to the business of controlling our new political ‘leaders’ and shaping their agendas to OUR WILL.

The Will of The People.

What do we demand? Smaller federal government, an end to the fiscal madness, a reckoning for the COVID democide, an end to the endless wars, and a return to robust local control and individual liberty.”

