The Shannon Joy Show: "Step Right Up! The Electoral Circus Has Come To Town. Tune In For Real Analysis You Won’t Hear ANYWHERE Else!"

In the final days of the 2024 Selection Cycle, it just seems like everyone has gone and lost their damn minds.

The weary American citizen is bracing for the onslaught of wild rhetoric, instability and chaos in politics and media as we approach Election Day which tragically feels more like Election Forever.

It’s all slightly Orwellian and the truth is that the crazy comes from BOTH the left and the right. Just like Eurasia battling Oceania forever and ever and ever there is always instability and NEVER peace. And this is lucrative for those plugged into the system.

I am here to tell you that MOST of the experts have absolutely NO idea what they are talking about. The ONLY honest analysis would be an admission that we have lost control of our institutions in a devastating way.

It’s time we finally take the White Pill … Our elections are completely fraudulent and democracy is dead, but the good news is that there ARE solutions. And LOTS of them!

They just aren’t in Washington, DC.

