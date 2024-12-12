Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "The Bitcoin Heist & Land Grab INCOMING - Proceed With CAUTION"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:45:14
-1:45:14

The Shannon Joy Show: "The Bitcoin Heist & Land Grab INCOMING - Proceed With CAUTION"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Dec 12, 2024
Share
Transcript

"There is reason for great optimism as we enter the new year, but very real financial challenges are emerging. Recent cabinet and administrative appointments indicate that the “swamp” is alive and well in Washington, and they intend to occupy the Trump administration from the outset."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Man in America: "The Ultimate 7-Step Plan to Make America Healthy Again w/ John Richardson"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: “Your Winning Strategies for the New Year”
Investigate Everything: “Insane in the Ukraine (Part 1): A Timeline at War with Itself”
Sarah Westall: "Tesla Files and Trump's Uncle, UFO Files, the Electric Universe & Suppressed Science"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "First Amendment Lawyer Robert Barnes and the Case of 'Bitcoin Jesus'"
  Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "A Tale of Two State Freedom Caucuses"
The Drew Allen Show: "CEO Assassination, SCOTUS Gender Debate, and California School Shooting"