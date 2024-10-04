Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"The Step-by-Step Playbook: The Communist/Technocrat Plan for a U.S. Takedown with Trevor Loudon"
0:00
-1:10:43

"The Step-by-Step Playbook: The Communist/Technocrat Plan for a U.S. Takedown with Trevor Loudon"

Sarah Westall - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Oct 04, 2024
Share
Transcript

Trevor Louden returns to the program to discuss the play by play operation to take down the United States by the communists (and the technocrats). They intend to rebuild the ashes into their Utopian communist delusion. He shares how you can see the parallels in ongoing actions all around us. Its important to see the playbook, otherwise you are ignorant to their tactics. He also shares his new book, "STEALTH: Kamala Harris’s Communist Roots" which you can buy at https://www.trevorloudon.com/shop/#book and we discuss the new movie " Beneath Sheep's Clothing" where he plays a prominent role exposing the communist agenda here in America. You can watch the film yourself at

https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word DAILYCLOUT to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com


Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout
Get 45% off and free shipping!

BiOptimizers: https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout
Use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Patriot Mobile: https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout
Get a FREE month of service when you switch.

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

LegiSector: Legislation at your fingertips - https://www.legisector.com/

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Investigate Everything: "Hurricane Helene and Being Prepared" (EP241002 - Additional Information)
  Brian O'Shea
"Exclusive with Sarah Westall: The CULT - Mind Control, Mass Psychosis & Its Impact on Politics"
  Best of DailyClout
"Dr. Sherry Tenpenny On Her 20 Year Journey Exposing The Dangers Of Vaccination!"
  Best of DailyClout
"Who Are Calley & Casey Means? MAHA Newcomers Focus on Processed Foods While Ignoring Toxic Vaccines"
  Best of DailyClout
"UN & WHO: Forced Vaccinations and Internment Camps, Common Law Solutions with Christopher James"
  Best of DailyClout
"Land Grab Disguised as a Fire and a UN Smart City Forced on a Community with Michelle Melendez"
  Best of DailyClout
"VP Debate in a Time of War"
  Best of DailyClout