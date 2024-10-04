"The Step-by-Step Playbook: The Communist/Technocrat Plan for a U.S. Takedown with Trevor Loudon"

Trevor Louden returns to the program to discuss the play by play operation to take down the United States by the communists (and the technocrats). They intend to rebuild the ashes into their Utopian communist delusion. He shares how you can see the parallels in ongoing actions all around us. Its important to see the playbook, otherwise you are ignorant to their tactics. He also shares his new book, "STEALTH: Kamala Harris’s Communist Roots" which you can buy at https://www.trevorloudon.com/shop/#book and we discuss the new movie " Beneath Sheep's Clothing" where he plays a prominent role exposing the communist agenda here in America. You can watch the film yourself at

