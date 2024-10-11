Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"Things I Feared Most to Write Part 3"
0:00
-1:00:32

"Things I Feared Most to Write Part 3"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Oct 11, 2024
Share
Transcript

Dr Wolfs shares the latest instalment of her series "Things I Feared Most to Write." In this case, she recounts three examples of metaphysical events she witnessed, in the presence of others, and adds a description of a creepy set of circumstances that accompanied her intention to start reading The Geneva Bible and translating sections of the Hebrew Bible, on video. Is spiritual attack a real thing? She goes there.

Follow DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word “DAILYCLOUT” to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
The Drew Allen Show: "'Desperate' Former President Obama Urges Black Voters to Support VP Kamala Harris"
  Drew Allen
Generation Rogue: "The Mainstream Media's 'Abortion Misinformation' Campaign"
  Kate Hildreth
"Gaslit Again? Trump Hosts Virtual Town Hall on Health & Disease, But Will He Discuss Vaccines?"
  Best of DailyClout
"Stormy Daniels vs Trump: Supreme Court Decides: Gag Order to Protect a Corrupt Judge Constitutional?"
  Best of DailyClout
"How the Cabal shuts down access to cures for AIDS, the Flu and other diseases w/ Dr. Fernandez"
  Best of DailyClout
"Erasing Our God Gene: Is THIS Big Pharma's Dark Agenda? w/ Tom Renz"
  Best of DailyClout
"Civil War by 2029? Expert Pollster Reveals SHOCKING Data w/ Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports"
  Best of DailyClout