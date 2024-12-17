Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"This is the Real J6 FBI Scandal"
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:13
-59:13

"This is the Real J6 FBI Scandal"

Opinion - Drew Allen
Dec 17, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Drew Allen argues that the FBI is the largest single organized crime operation in America. Americans have known since 2021 that the FBI had informants on the ground on January 6th. Allen explains that the Horowitz IG report is useless, reveals the real scandal, and reminds us of the Governor Whitmer FBI kidnapping plot, which Allen suggests was a dry run for the J6 narrative.

When will those who lied to the FBI and CIA about Trump-Russia collusion be arrested for lying? You don’t want to miss this episode.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Man in America: "Will Trump FINALLY Prosecute the 2020 Election Criminals? w/ FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor"
  Best of DailyClout
"Investing Wisely During Economic Uncertainty" [Sponsored]
The Shannon Joy Show: "LIVE Exclusive With Geo-Political Analyst & Researcher Sasha Latypova!"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Even WW3 Can't Stop What's Coming—the Cabal is COLLAPSING"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: “The Pentagon Is Lying to You About the Drones”
Generation Rogue: “The War on Liberty: This is Bigger Than the Two-Party System”