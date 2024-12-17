"This is the Real J6 FBI Scandal"

Drew Allen argues that the FBI is the largest single organized crime operation in America. Americans have known since 2021 that the FBI had informants on the ground on January 6th. Allen explains that the Horowitz IG report is useless, reveals the real scandal, and reminds us of the Governor Whitmer FBI kidnapping plot, which Allen suggests was a dry run for the J6 narrative.

When will those who lied to the FBI and CIA about Trump-Russia collusion be arrested for lying? You don’t want to miss this episode.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

