UNRESTRICTED INVASION E58S2: "Covering the Invasion Up Close!" w/ JJ Carrell
UNRESTRICTED INVASION E58S2: "Covering the Invasion Up Close!" w/ JJ Carrell

JJ Carrell & Brian O'Shea-Opinion
Jun 25, 2024
Transcript

JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent, and cohost of Unrestricted Invasion discusses his journey into the southern border of Texas as he films his documentary, “What is Treason?” Carrell’s footage shows one of the child sex trafficking facilities run by a large NGO funded by the United States of America. Carrell talks to an “escort” who worked for several years at several such facilities in Texas. This moral stain is now marking the soul of our nation, and it’s happening in plain sight. What are we going to do about it?

Related Links:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

Investigate Everything with Brian O'Shea

A Newsletter that Shares the Results of Everything I am Investigating, researching, and how I found that information. I uncover the bad actors, organizations, and events that impact our world & offer solutions on how to fight back.

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

Border Truth -J.J. Carrell

An in-depth discussion on who is perpetrating the intentional destruction of the American immigration system, why they are implementing this chaos and how they are executing this agenda.
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Appears in episode
