UNRESTRICTED INVASION E58S2: "Covering the Invasion Up Close!" w/ JJ Carrell

JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent, and cohost of Unrestricted Invasion discusses his journey into the southern border of Texas as he films his documentary, “What is Treason?” Carrell’s footage shows one of the child sex trafficking facilities run by a large NGO funded by the United States of America. Carrell talks to an “escort” who worked for several years at several such facilities in Texas. This moral stain is now marking the soul of our nation, and it’s happening in plain sight. What are we going to do about it?

Related Links:

https://twitter.com/JJCarrell14/status/1797688358615027802

https://twitter.com/LizCrokin/status/1797370342328967314

https://twitter.com/JJCarrell14/status/1797642427198800279

https://twitter.com/JJCarrell14/status/1798113561589248114

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals:

https://dailycloutsilver.com

HG Naked Organs: Bison Organs Capsules! Sourced from the heart of Southern Alberta, our bison organs deliver a wealth of bioavailable nutrients. With unmatched purity and a rich profile of nutrients and vitamins, they surpass traditional beef organs, providing an optimal daily enhancement for your health. https://holisticgoddess.com/Unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED FOR 10% off!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

1775 Coffee:

https://1775coffee.com/?ref=UNRESTRICTED

Use our promo link and get 15% off your entire order.

Use our promo code, UNRESTRICTED, at checkout and get 10% off your entire order!

Heaven’s Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED at checkout!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/