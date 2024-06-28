UNRESTRICTED INVASION E61S2: "Illegal Aliens Overflow in Brooklyn"

‘Illegal Aliens’ – the legal term -- are being sent in outsized numbers to Brooklyn, New York, causing housing and hotel shortages and a dramatic increase in violent crimes in the neighborhoods adjacent to these "Migrant Shelters". Many Brooklyn residents have had enough and have let their anger show in recent town hall meetings. But the flow of these illegals into Brooklyn and other New York City communities has not subsided. With these increases come increased threats to public safety, health, and even to the livelihoods of New York City residents.

JJ and Brian discuss some of these "shelters,” and share their firsthand accounts from a recent tour of Brooklyn on which JJ, Brian, and JJ's business partner, Ryan Matta, went to investigate this catastrophe. It is an intentional crisis. The questions are: How to stop it and whom to hold accountable? Do not miss this information-dense episode of Unrestricted Invasion.

Brooklyn community meeting devolves into screaming match over migrant shelters: ‘It’s unsafe’ https://nypost.com/2024/06/18/us-news/brooklyn-community-meeting-devolves-into-screaming-match-over-migrant-shelters/

Brooklyn’s Hall Street Migrant Shelter Grows to 3,000, Testing Neighbors in Clinton Hill https://www.thecity.nyc/2024/02/23/hall-street-migrant-shelter-grows-clinton-hill/

Brian O'Shea on X: "Thinking of moving to or near the much sought after Williamsburg in Brooklyn? Well…good for you! It has got it all: bicycles, security, & some new neighbors who illegally crossed the border, funded with your tax dollars. Behold: “The Hall FWC Migrant Shelter” (313 Park Ave, Brooklyn, NY" https://x.com/BrianOSheaSPI/status/1801798405271740709

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. Brian spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. His career started in the field of Military Intelligence as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his 11 years assigned to two special forces units, 1st & 5th Special Forces Groups. He then spent over a decade working in two of the U.S. Government's largest intelligence agencies. Finally, Brian worked in the fields of competitive intelligence and private intelligence consulting for a variety of clients worldwide. Brian has professional and/or military experience in over forty-seven different countries and is a military-trained Arabic linguist. In addition to his current intelligence roles, Brian is also an Investigative Journalist at DailyClout.io and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion. He is hopelessly addicted to ribeye steaks (rare, of course!)

https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/