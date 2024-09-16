"Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill' – Exclusive with CHD’s Mary Holland & Director Polly Tommey!"

Are you safe in American hospitals?

Is our government incentivizing mass killing via health protocol?

The testimonies gathered by Polly Tommey and her team are horrifying, heartbreaking and will disturb your spirit. They should also frighten you. Because, behind every COVID Kill Protocol administered in 2020 and beyond, there is a broken family, extreme anguish and fury that there has been no justice for those who have been harmed.

And you or your loved one could be next.

I am so honored to welcome Mary Holland, the president of Children’s Health Defense and Polly Tommey, the director of the “VAXXED” series of documentaries into the Joy Virtual Studio today. With CHD support, Polly and her team have spent hundreds of hours traveling across the country to document the living testimonies of Americans devastated by the COVID Kill Protocols and COVID vaccines.

The result is “Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill”. This stunning documentary includes testimonies from doctors, nurses, patients, scientists, immunologists, families, etc. who witnessed the implementation of 'shady' hospital practices and covid vaccines that resulted in injuries and many cases, deaths.

“Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill” was produced to educate the public on the medical and pharmaceutical malpractice initiated by the U.S. government during and post Pandemic, that resulted in bodily harm and in many instances, death. Through their efforts, they will bring increased attention by exposing the harm inflicted by government mandates and the pharmaceutical agenda.

We must never forget the COVID Democide.

