"VP Debate in a Time of War"
"VP Debate in a Time of War"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Oct 04, 2024
Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf bring their signature debate-watch style to the historic 2024 Vice Presidential Debate. We learn a lot about Minneapolis, but is that enough for a leader of the free world? Walz claims to be friends with school shooters, while Vance offers swing-vote-pleasing answers on climate, abortion, and much more.

