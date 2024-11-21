"We Only Have NOW To Make a Difference"

Melissa Blasek analyzes the good and bad news about the future Trump administration and clarifies why the time to act is NOW. She is joined by New Hampshire State Representative Mike Belcher who details the NH House special committee on the COVID response and the scathing report that has just been released.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Liberty Lobbyist' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLibertyLobbyist

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code MELISSA for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/