"What Church & State actually means!"
Peter Demos - Opinion
Aug 29, 2024
Transcript

Neil Mammen joins Mr. Peter Demos on "Uncommon Sense in Current Times" and together they discuss faith and politics. The old assumption that "Church and State" should be separated is wrong! The founding of our nation and our Constitution dictates that what "Separation of Church and State actually means is, that the federal government has no say over the American Church in any capacity, while the American Church can have influence over government.

