"Who Are Calley & Casey Means? MAHA Newcomers Focus on Processed Foods While Ignoring Toxic Vaccines"

“Most Americans support most vaccines - as they should.” - Calley Means

Did he really say that? If you don’t know Calley Means, he is the latest, highly platformed, Tucker Carlson-anointed evangelist for the medical freedom community. And yes, he said that. He has a lot to say about food, chronic disease, his new book, and his healthcare company... but virtually nothing about vaccines.

That’s odd.

Of course, discussions about toxins in our air, water, food, and soil—and their relationship to chronic disease—are critically important. The American diet, highly processed foods, the flawed CDC-recommended food pyramid, water fluoridation, soil degradation, geo-engineering, and more are all significant issues that should be addressed by local communities, health officials, and advocacy groups nationwide.

However, this discussion should never exclude or minimize, in any way, the critical and immediate devastation caused by the COVID mRNA shots. Nor should it ignore the CDC-recommended childhood vaccination schedule as a root cause of many chronic health issues.

Medical freedom newcomers Calley and Casey Means have burst onto the scene (seemingly overnight), and while I appreciate their focus on food and chronic health, it is concerning that they consistently downplay the impact of vaccines.

That needs to change.

We discuss this and more today on The Shannon Joy Show!

