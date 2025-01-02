Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bro Transhumanism; plus, Goodbye 2024!"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:04:50
-1:04:50

Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bro Transhumanism; plus, Goodbye 2024!"

Opinion - Emerald Robinson and Dr. Naomi Wolf
Best of DailyClout
Jan 02, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

"Emerald and Naomi delve into the transhumanism trends emerging from Silicon Valley. They also discuss whether DOGE could be considered a form of tyranny. Finally, they reflect on faith as they bid farewell to 2024."

Watch Now!

Follow 'Emerald & Naomi' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Sarah Westall: "Dr. Robert Young’s Response to Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Criticism: Zeolites, Sea Plasma & Professionalism"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "TWC’s Dr Ben Tapper and the Bird Flu Scare" [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "EXCLUSIVE W/ Michael Yon On What To Expect In 2025! Mapping The OMNI War"
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: "Too Clever to Fool"
The Shannon Joy Show: "Don’t Drone Me Bro! The New Jersey Drone Drama"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Cancer Cases Exploding & Authorities Persecute One of the World’s Top Cancer Doctors w/ Dr. Makis"
  Best of DailyClout