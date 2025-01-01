Sarah Westall: "Dr. Robert Young’s Response to Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Criticism: Zeolites, Sea Plasma & Professionalism"

"Dr. Robert Young returns to the program to discuss the recent attacks on his background and research by Dr. Ana Mihalcea. He also addresses criticisms leveled against Zeolites and Sea (Marine) Plasma, the only two ingredients in his formula for Masterpeace. Dr. Young clarifies that he has no financial incentive in the product and explains why he believes these ingredients are safe and effective for detoxifying heavy metals, microplastics, and other toxins. For more information, including Dr. Robert Young's CV and peer-reviewed articles, visit https://DrRobertYoung.com!"

Watch Now!

Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/