Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "EXCLUSIVE W/ Michael Yon On What To Expect In 2025! Mapping The OMNI War"
1
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:25:06
-1:25:06

The Shannon Joy Show: "EXCLUSIVE W/ Michael Yon On What To Expect In 2025! Mapping The OMNI War"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Dec 31, 2024
1
1
Share
Transcript

"While many in the freedom community are celebrating great victories and emancipation from leftist tyranny, there is no doubt that beneath the surface there is an undercurrent of dread. This theme is present in EVERY conversation I have with some of the most influential leaders of the lockdown resistance movement and today’s liberty coalition. Were the COVID lockdowns just the beginning of something much larger? And what are they cooking up for us in 2025 and beyond?"

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "TWC’s Dr Ben Tapper and the Bird Flu Scare" [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: "Too Clever to Fool"
The Shannon Joy Show: "Don’t Drone Me Bro! The New Jersey Drone Drama"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Cancer Cases Exploding & Authorities Persecute One of the World’s Top Cancer Doctors w/ Dr. Makis"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Chip Roy's Fabulous Christmas Shutdown - Mr. Scrooge Or Miracle On K-Street?"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Is Trump Using Israel to CRUSH the CCP and BRICS Alliance?"
  Best of DailyClout