Geneva Bible Readings by Dr. Naomi Wolf: "1560 Geneva Bible: Leviticus 1-2"

"YHWH picks up again with describing His needs for living among His human family. In Exodus 28–30, He described His ‘apartment,’ and here He describes how to make offerings of meat, flour, and oil. Is the practice of showing generosity to God and expressing devotion for God or for us? Again, we see dramatic variation from the Hebrew original to the modern RSV. In the Hebrew, you are already ‘accepted’ by God; in the RSV, your ‘acceptance’ is conditional—a later and inaccurate rendition of the text."

