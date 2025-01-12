Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: "Are You Out of the Matrix?"
Heart & Mind: "Are You Out of the Matrix?"

Opinion - Dr. Dina McMillan
Jan 12, 2025
"Do you think you're more resistant to influence tactics than most people? Maybe you pride yourself on being 'unplugged from the Matrix' or 'red-pilled.' But are you truly immune, or is it just wishful thinking? In this episode of Heart & Mind, Dr. McMillan reveals simple, powerful strategies to sharpen your perception and truly break free from the hidden strings of social manipulation."

Follow 'Heart & Mind' on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HeartAndMind

