The Drew Allen Show: "Why the Left is Really Melting Down Over Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal"

"Democrats are very upset about President-elect Trump's desire to acquire Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal. Why? Should we give back the original 13 colonies to Great Britain? Return the land we purchased from France in the Louisiana Purchase? Or give back other territories acquired as a result of the Mexican-American War?

The left opposes these new 21st-century additions because they hate America and they hate Trump. Drew explains why Trump is right and provides a history lesson on all three."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/