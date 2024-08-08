Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Harris and Walz: A Threat to American Values"
1
0:00
-1:05:54

The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Harris and Walz: A Threat to American Values"

Opinion
Drew Allen
Aug 08, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Who is Governor Walz and why did the Harris Campaign choose him? Drew Allen explains what we know so far. Plus, Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin says Congress must overturn the will of the American voter if President Trump wins.

Allen argues that conservatives need to shift their focus from "complaining" to actively strategizing for victory. He points to senior columnist Kurt Schlichter's recent piece in Townhall, where Schlichter emphasizes that the right's biggest obstacle is not external opposition, but internal defeatism.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

1 Comment
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Drew Allen
Writes Drew Allen Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The Liberty Lobbyist: "How States Can Fight The Issues That Matter"
Outspoken: "Dr Randall Bock: A New Treatment for ED?"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dollar Collapse"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything (Episode 240805): "The War on Masculinity" w/ Guest Dr. Ben Tapper
  Brian O'Shea
Outspoken: "Does President Biden Have Parkinson's?" [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: “Do You Have What it Takes to Save the Country?”
The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: “MKUltra, Operation Paperclip, and Government Operations with MKUltra Expert Penny Shepard”