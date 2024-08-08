The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Harris and Walz: A Threat to American Values"

Who is Governor Walz and why did the Harris Campaign choose him? Drew Allen explains what we know so far. Plus, Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin says Congress must overturn the will of the American voter if President Trump wins.

Allen argues that conservatives need to shift their focus from "complaining" to actively strategizing for victory. He points to senior columnist Kurt Schlichter's recent piece in Townhall, where Schlichter emphasizes that the right's biggest obstacle is not external opposition, but internal defeatism.

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/