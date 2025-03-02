Best of DailyClout
"How Not to be a Patriot" [Video]
4
"How Not to be a Patriot" [Video]

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Mar 02, 2025
Transcript

"Why DOGE’s access to our data might be the greatest hack of our nation’s secrets ever. Plus: rebellion at the top as Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and others tell their employees to ignore Elon Musk’s ‘Five Things I Did This Week’ email. Also: why the President isn’t helped when you censor your criticism of specific policies—true patriotism means speaking up."

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
