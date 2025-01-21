Outspoken: "Is Magnesium Deficiency Behind Serious Illnesses?" w/ Wade Lightheart [Sponsored]

"Wade Lightheart, cofounder of Bioptimizers and three-time national bodybuilding champion, exposes the role of magnesium deficiency in US chronic illnesses. He explains that our soils and food supply are now depleted of key minerals and that magnesium deficiency, affecting 3/4 of Americans, can cause misdiagnosed illnesses ranging from diabetic symptoms to anxiety and depression to sleeplessness and even heart problems. These symptoms of magnesium deficiency are in turn improperly medicated by Rockefeller (conventional) medical systems, and then those drugs in turn cause side effects that trigger more pharmaceutical medication prescriptions. Magnesium supplementation can stop this cascade. Eye-opening."

Watch Now!

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/