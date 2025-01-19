Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: "The Biden Reign of Terror Ends the Way it Began"
The Drew Allen Show: "The Biden Reign of Terror Ends the Way it Began"

Opinion - Drew Allen
Jan 19, 2025
"President Biden leaves office warning Americans that social media companies are dangerous for no longer censoring free speech. Democrats humiliate themselves in the confirmation hearings for President Trump's cabinet picks. Do they think it's a televised competition to be the dumbest member of the Senate? California Governor Newsom plays politics while his state continues to burn. Biden laughably tries to take credit for the Israel-Hamas hostage deal."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

