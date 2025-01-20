Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Medical Kidnap In TEXAS!"
The Shannon Joy Show: "Medical Kidnap In TEXAS!"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Jan 20, 2025
"Forced vaccination must remain a top issue for organizations supporting #MAHA, as cases like Rachelle Suzanne's highlight its devastating consequences. Her son Samuel is being denied life-saving care due to his unvaccinated status, following years of persecution and medical coercion, including a likely vaccine injury in 2014. Rachelle continues to fight for Samuel's life and urgently needs our support."

