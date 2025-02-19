Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Sarah Westall: "DOGE: Crime & Hysteria bringing the Critics & the Fearful - Plus new CDC/Ukraine Crime" w/ Dr Fleming
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:12:06
-1:12:06

Sarah Westall: "DOGE: Crime & Hysteria bringing the Critics & the Fearful - Plus new CDC/Ukraine Crime" w/ Dr Fleming

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Best of DailyClout
Feb 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

Dr. Richard Fleming joins the program to discuss DOGE and the behaviors that it is causing from hysteria to full support. He shares what USAID was doing in Ukraine and provides insight and data that DOGE likely does not have access to. He also shares his ambitions to be part of the Trump administration and his current nomination. You can learn more about Dr. Richard Fleming at https://www.flemingmethod.com/

Watch Now!


Follow The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout: https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Investigate Everything: "Birch Gold Answers Questions Related to DOGE" [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Radical Independence! It’s Time For Americans To Wake Up To The UNIPARTY Deception!"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Food Supply Collapse Likely, Economic and Cultural Crisis, Underlying Factors" w/ Brian Reisinger
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Sack of Rome: Elon Musk's Digital Coup" [Video]
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "Talking with Lawyer & Author Jenin Younes About the Mangione/UnitedHealthcare Case!"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "DOGE Revolution, Elon Musk & The Coming Technocracy" w/ Special Guest Lynn Davenport
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Near the Abyss?" w/ Phillip Patrick
  Best of DailyClout