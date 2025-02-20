The Shannon Joy Show: "Trump Administration Green-Lights Biden’s mRNA Poultry Vaccine Scheme In FIRST Real MAHA Test. Will RFK Speak Out?"

"Make no mistake, Donald Trump and RFK Jr. have ALL the power necessary to stop this immediately. The question is will they? That power lies in our hands and we need to rise up, speak out and demand they stop it.

Just days after Robert Kennedy Jr’s confirmation, headlines reveal a MAJOR mass vaccination scheme to inject millions of egg laying chickens with Moderna’s mRNA technology.

The vaccine has now been approved as reported by Science Magazine: “With egg prices in the United States soaring because of the spread of H5N1 influenza virus among poultry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) yesterday conditionally approved a vaccine to protect the birds.“

This is MAHA’s first major test. Will there be real change or will we get more of the same? We discuss this and more today on the SJ Show."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/