Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "Trump Administration Green-Lights Biden’s mRNA Poultry Vaccine Scheme In FIRST Real MAHA Test. Will RFK Speak Out?"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:26:25
-1:26:25

The Shannon Joy Show: "Trump Administration Green-Lights Biden’s mRNA Poultry Vaccine Scheme In FIRST Real MAHA Test. Will RFK Speak Out?"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Feb 20, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

"Make no mistake, Donald Trump and RFK Jr. have ALL the power necessary to stop this immediately. The question is will they? That power lies in our hands and we need to rise up, speak out and demand they stop it.

Just days after Robert Kennedy Jr’s confirmation, headlines reveal a MAJOR mass vaccination scheme to inject millions of egg laying chickens with Moderna’s mRNA technology.

The vaccine has now been approved as reported by Science Magazine: “With egg prices in the United States soaring because of the spread of H5N1 influenza virus among poultry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) yesterday conditionally approved a vaccine to protect the birds.“

This is MAHA’s first major test. Will there be real change or will we get more of the same? We discuss this and more today on the SJ Show."

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Sarah Westall: "DOGE: Crime & Hysteria bringing the Critics & the Fearful - Plus new CDC/Ukraine Crime" w/ Dr Fleming
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "Birch Gold Answers Questions Related to DOGE" [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Radical Independence! It’s Time For Americans To Wake Up To The UNIPARTY Deception!"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Food Supply Collapse Likely, Economic and Cultural Crisis, Underlying Factors" w/ Brian Reisinger
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Sack of Rome: Elon Musk's Digital Coup" [Video]
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "Talking with Lawyer & Author Jenin Younes About the Mangione/UnitedHealthcare Case!"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "DOGE Revolution, Elon Musk & The Coming Technocracy" w/ Special Guest Lynn Davenport
  Best of DailyClout