The Drew Allen Show: "The Ukraine War Was a Scam From the Start"

"Kash Patel is in, and Mitch McConnell is out. Kash becomes the first Indian-American FBI Director. Why isn’t the left celebrating this historic milestone?

Drew has a nickname for Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, whom he says has replaced AOC as the "dumbest member of Congress."

President Trump is eager to end the bloodshed in Ukraine, but the left is accusing him of being a Putin puppet. Drew sets the record straight on the Ukraine war, suggesting the answer to why we’ve funded this futile conflict for three years can be found by following the money trail.

Drew says the DOJ should track down where the hundreds of billions sent to Ukraine ended up.

Finally, when will we learn the gender of the pilots of the plane that crashed in Toronto? It’s important because the company that operated the flight prided itself on using exclusively female pilots."

