Sarah Westall: "Food Supply Collapse Likely, Economic and Cultural Crisis, Underlying Factors" w/ Brian Reisinger
Sarah Westall: "Food Supply Collapse Likely, Economic and Cultural Crisis, Underlying Factors" w/ Brian Reisinger

Opinion - Sarah Westall
Feb 17, 2025
"Brian Reisinger joins the program to discuss the history of an economic and cultural crisis that is threatening our very food supply—the disappearance of the American farmer. He explains how the recent crackdown on immigration is making it even tougher, if not impossible, for farmers to make ends meet. The system is so fragile that a serious economic downturn or short-sided policy change could collapse the system.”

