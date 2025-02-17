The Shannon Joy Show: "Radical Independence! It’s Time For Americans To Wake Up To The UNIPARTY Deception!"

"Isn’t it just amazing that the most controversial political position in American politics today is the one that rejects both political factions?

After observing and reporting on local, state, national and global politics over the past 12 years, I am more convinced than ever that the leadership and control forces in both parties are working together seamlessly to divide and plunder America.

To me it as plain as day, but highly sophisticated fear/hope propaganda deployed for decades has deceived so many, leaving Americans locked in an abusive political system that grows more corrupt everyday.

How do we get out? We discuss this and more today!"

