Man in America: "The DISTURBING Truth: How Seed Oils, the Vatican, and Procter & Gamble Are Connected" w/ Dan Lyons
Man in America: "The DISTURBING Truth: How Seed Oils, the Vatican, and Procter & Gamble Are Connected" w/ Dan Lyons

Opinion - Seth Holehouse
Jan 09, 2025
Transcript

"In this eye-opening episode of Man in America, host Seth Holehouse sits down with Dan Lyons to uncover the shocking dangers lurking in seed oils and how they’ve infiltrated our food supply. Together, they delve into the surprising history of government and even Vatican involvement in promoting these harmful products. Don’t miss this explosive conversation that exposes the truth about what’s really fueling the modern health crisis."

Watch Now!

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
