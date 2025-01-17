Outspoken: "Eyewitness to LA Fires" w/ Ora Nadrich

"Mindfulness author Ora Nadrich reports from the midst of the crisis via fire in LA. From absent municipal updates related to dangers, evacuations, and the injured, dead and missing, to the closing-off of Pacific Palisades by the National Guard and Humvees, to the unconstitutional declaration of an HHS ‘state of emergency’ in California that does not include restricting citizens’ access to their homes—none of this crisis event makes normal sense."

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/