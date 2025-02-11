Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Near the Abyss?" w/ Phillip Patrick
Outspoken: "Near the Abyss?" w/ Phillip Patrick

Feb 11, 2025
Transcript

"In a startling interview, Birch Gold’s Phillip Patrick explains just how unsustainable our nation’s debt and spending are—and what this could mean for nothing less than the possible collapse of the U.S. ‘empire.’ He teases out the implications of President Trump’s tariffs and explores how the markets are reacting. Rocky times lie ahead before we can reach a more sustainable economy. Do not miss this exchange."

