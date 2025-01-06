Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive With Roger Ver's Co-Author Steve Patterson & Crypto Expert Aaron Day!"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:26:30
-1:26:30

The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive With Roger Ver's Co-Author Steve Patterson & Crypto Expert Aaron Day!"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Jan 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

"The relentless persecution of Roger Ver, aka "Bitcoin Jesus," raises a burning question: WHY?

Once a niche obsession for tech nerds and gamers, Bitcoin has exploded into a global powerhouse in 2024. Now, it’s a tool for the elites—fueling wealth grabs, consolidating power, tackling the debt crisis, and waging currency wars. What’s really at stake here?"

Watch Now!

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Emerald & Naomi: "ISIS Attacks, Weather Wars, Presidential Dementia"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Pfizer Has Been Caught RED HANDED" w/ Dr. Chris Flowers
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bro Transhumanism; plus, Goodbye 2024!"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Dr. Robert Young’s Response to Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Criticism: Zeolites, Sea Plasma & Professionalism"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "TWC’s Dr Ben Tapper and the Bird Flu Scare" [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "EXCLUSIVE W/ Michael Yon On What To Expect In 2025! Mapping The OMNI War"
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "Tech Bros Run Wild, DOGE Dangers, Sex Hush Money in Congress"
  Best of DailyClout