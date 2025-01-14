Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive With Dr. Naomi Wolf - Only 9 Days Into 2025 & The World Is On FIRE. Literally."
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:30:43
-1:30:43

The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive With Dr. Naomi Wolf - Only 9 Days Into 2025 & The World Is On FIRE. Literally."

The Shannon Joy Show:
Best of DailyClout
Jan 14, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

"As neighborhoods burn in Los Angeles, speculation swirls around potential agendas involving insurance schemes, land grabs, and a planned 2028 LA Smart City, while broader political and social turmoil, from vaccine injuries to shifting MAGA priorities, deepens the chaos. Dr. Naomi Wolf, founder of Daily Clout and author of The Pfizer Papers, joins the SJ Show to dissect these pressing issues and offer insights for the year ahead."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "What is Health?" With Dr. Chad Walding [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout
Geneva Bible Readings by Dr. Naomi Wolf: "1560 Geneva Bible: Leviticus 1-2"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "'FIRESTARTER': Investigating Motives Behind The California Wildfires"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Digital Slavery and Playing with Fire: Money, Banking, and the Federal Reserve" w/ Tom DiLorenzo
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: "Are You Out of the Matrix?"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: "Why the Left is Really Melting Down Over Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: “Inhumanity and Lawlessness of the DOJ and Prison Officials Against 'Political Prisoners'": An Interview with J6…
  Best of DailyClout