Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive With Jeffrey Tucker - Trump Inc. Incoming! Is There Reason For Optimism?"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:32:52
-1:32:52

The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive With Jeffrey Tucker - Trump Inc. Incoming! Is There Reason For Optimism?"

Opinion - Shannon Joy
Best of DailyClout
Jan 18, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

"As Americans prepare for Donald Trump’s inauguration, conservative influencers and the medical freedom movement largely anticipate a "New Golden Era." However, some express concern over recent developments, such as key vaccine truth advocates being removed from HHS, and the introduction of a new agency, the ERS, rumored to enforce a global tax. Critics also point to Trump’s meetings with pharma executives and tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg, raising questions about his commitment to populist promises. Amid this uncertainty, Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute offers a hopeful perspective on what lies ahead."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Shannon Joy Show on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/TheShannonJoyShowOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "Eyewitness to LA Fires" w/ Ora Nadrich
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "How False Flags and Psyops Enslave America Through Fear" w/ Chad Prather
  Best of DailyClout
"Fog and Fire" w/ Mike Dillon
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "Were LA Fires an Act of War?"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Massive Change is Due to Earth’s 26K Year Cycle, More Change Coming" w/ David Dubyne
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "California Wildfires—APOCALYPTIC Warning or Globalist Land Grab?"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Exclusive With Dr. Naomi Wolf - Only 9 Days Into 2025 & The World Is On FIRE. Literally."
  Best of DailyClout