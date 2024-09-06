"Con Inc. & BizarroCon EXPOSED? Stunning Indictment Alleges That BIG Conservative Media Company Could Be A Russian Asset - But Can We Trust The DOJ"

You really can’t make it up.

And it’s hard to know who to believe.

Is your head spinning?

Mine too!

So, I’ve never heard of Tenet Media, but according to a newly released STUNNER of a federal indictment, this ‘conservative’ media corporation owned by Lauren Chen her husband is alleged to be a Russian propaganda front group.

The company's influencers, identified on its website as its "talent," include well-known names from conservative media. They are Benny Johnson, Tim Pool, Lauren Southern, Dave Rubin, Tayler Hansen and Matt Christiansen. SOURCE: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/crime/2024/09/04/tenet-media-what-to-know-russian-election-interference/75077703007/

Gone are the days of Fox News, Rush Limbaugh & National Review as core shapers of mainstream conservative thought and political alignment. There is a massive new crop of influencers on the ‘conservative’ scene post Trump & especially post COVID and it is getting harder and harder to know who to trust.

How to discern?

We tackle it today on the SJ Show!

