Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Investigate Everything: “Precious Metals Expert Phillip Patrick - Gold in the Age of Trump” [Sponsored]
0:00
-29:55

Investigate Everything: “Precious Metals Expert Phillip Patrick - Gold in the Age of Trump” [Sponsored]

Opinion - Brian O'Shea
Brian O'Shea
Nov 15, 2024
Share
Transcript

Brian O’Shea interviews Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group to discuss what the new Trump administration will be inheriting, stabilizing the national debt and preventing the collapse of the dollar, and how everyday Americans can ensure their savings will be secure for the long haul.

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

Follow ‘Investigate Everything’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code EVERYTHING for 10% off!

NativePath: “This Unique Protein Is Causing ‘A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.’…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more.”

Patriot Mobile: “Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!”

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Heaven’s Harvest: Freeze-dried emergency food, water purification, survival manuals, and more! https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brian O'Shea
Writes Investigate Everything with Brian O'Shea Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Generation Rogue: "Trump Shockwaves: Inside the Democrat Meltdown"
  Kate Hildreth
The Drew Allen Show: "Republican Senators Betray MAGA Americans"
  Drew Allen
Sarah Westall: "Remote Viewers on Antarctica, Hive Mind & Our Future w/ Allgire, Riordan, Smith"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: “Completely Unhinged: Democrat Women Disintegrate”
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Fluoride, Geoengineering & Depopulation: The SHOCKING Truth THEY Don't Want You to Know"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Fluoride, Chemtrails & Depopulation: The SHOCKING Truth THEY Don't Want You to Know"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dr Hadar Elbaz of TWC: It All Starts with the Gut" [Sponsored]
  Best of DailyClout