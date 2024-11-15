Investigate Everything: “Precious Metals Expert Phillip Patrick - Gold in the Age of Trump” [Sponsored]

Brian O’Shea interviews Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group to discuss what the new Trump administration will be inheriting, stabilizing the national debt and preventing the collapse of the dollar, and how everyday Americans can ensure their savings will be secure for the long haul.

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

Follow ‘Investigate Everything’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code EVERYTHING for 10% off!

NativePath: “This Unique Protein Is Causing ‘A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.’…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more.”

Patriot Mobile: “Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!”

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Heaven’s Harvest: Freeze-dried emergency food, water purification, survival manuals, and more! https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted