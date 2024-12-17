Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"Investing Wisely During Economic Uncertainty" [Sponsored]
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -32:14
-32:14

"Investing Wisely During Economic Uncertainty" [Sponsored]

Opinion - Drew Allen
Dec 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

Precious Metals Specialist Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group joins Drew Allen, The Millennial Minister of Truth, to answer Allen's burning questions about how and where to start investing in precious metals. How can those who aren't experts in gold or economics prepare themselves for economic uncertainty? Also, Patrick and Allen discuss inflation, the Federal Reserve, interest rates, and more!

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheDrewAllenShowOnDailyClout/videos

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code DREWALLEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Shannon Joy Show: "LIVE Exclusive With Geo-Political Analyst & Researcher Sasha Latypova!"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Even WW3 Can't Stop What's Coming—the Cabal is COLLAPSING"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: “The Pentagon Is Lying to You About the Drones”
Generation Rogue: “The War on Liberty: This is Bigger Than the Two-Party System”
Investigate Everything: “NBC Under the Spotlight: Shortcomings, Potential Corruption, and More!”
Sarah Westall: "Preparing Humanity for the Next Age: Harmonizing Body Frequencies & Military Grade Advanced Tech"
  Best of DailyClout