Man in America: "Trump's Win Seems Too Easy... is This the Calm Before the STORM? w/ Mike Adams"
Man in America: "Trump's Win Seems Too Easy... is This the Calm Before the STORM? w/ Mike Adams"

Opinion - Seth Holehouse
Nov 15, 2024
In this episode of Man in America, Seth is joined by Mike Adams to discuss the challenges that still lie ahead for Donald Trump, even after securing the presidency. They dive into the political, legal, and social hurdles Trump must navigate as he seeks to fulfill his vision for America.

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

