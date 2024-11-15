Man in America: "Trump's Win Seems Too Easy... is This the Calm Before the STORM? w/ Mike Adams"

In this episode of Man in America, Seth is joined by Mike Adams to discuss the challenges that still lie ahead for Donald Trump, even after securing the presidency. They dive into the political, legal, and social hurdles Trump must navigate as he seeks to fulfill his vision for America.

Watch Now!

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/