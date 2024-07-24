Investigator Brian OShea and DailyClout CEO Naomi Wolf talk through the dramatic events of the week post-July 13, and use their respective knowledge bases - intelligence/close protection when it comes to Brian, political consulting re Naomi - to analyze what’s really going on behind the headlines.
Outspoken: "On the Porch: Brian and Naomi on a Week of Crisis"