Outspoken: "On the Porch: Brian and Naomi on a Week of Crisis"
Outspoken: "On the Porch: Brian and Naomi on a Week of Crisis"

Dr. Naomi Wolf
Jul 24, 2024
Transcript

Investigator Brian OShea and DailyClout CEO Naomi Wolf talk through the dramatic events of the week post-July 13, and use their respective knowledge bases - intelligence/close protection when it comes to Brian, political consulting re Naomi - to analyze what’s really going on behind the headlines.

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Appears in episode
