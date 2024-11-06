Outspoken: "Veterinarian Speaks: What are we Doing to our Pets?"

Holistic veterinarian Dr. Margo Roman explains two innovative therapies — ozone treatments and microbiome supplementation- that have brought about miraculous recoveries in small animals in her care. She also reveals how over-vaccination of pets, and disgusting non-nutritious ingredients in processed pet food, destroy our animals’ health. Cancer used to be unknown in almost all breeds but now half of pets develop cancer! Predictably, as her treatments threaten the monopoly of Big Veterinary Pharma, she is under legal attack. A must-watch interview if you love your pets.

