Outspoken:"President Biden Drops Out"
Outspoken:"President Biden Drops Out"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Jul 24, 2024
Transcript

After vanishing for days, allegedly with COVID, President Biden dropped out of the Presidential race via a strangely informal letter dropped onto social media. A fight erupted over who will be the Democratic nominee, and the DNC planned to short-circuit our actual democracy. Calls for proof of life abounded. Who is in charge? Wolf explains the gravity of this situation.

0 Comments
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
